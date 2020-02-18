Omar Epps To Star In Power Prequel “Raising Kanan”!

With the ending of the popular series Power, many fans are left feeling a bit lost. Power was a great series and now fans are still wanting more. Because of its popularity, producers have decided to create a series of spin offs. Some actors that are being casted for the spin offs are slowly being revealed.

Omar Epps is one of the actors headed into the Power Universe. Epps is no stranger to prime time television. At this point in his career, he is considered a veteran actor and has just been added to the cast of Starz’s upcoming prequel, “Power Book III: Raising Kanan.”

Epps will be walking into the new series that is based on the back story of deceased character “Kanan” played by Curtis “50 Cent’ Jackson.

As of yet, we do not have many details on Epps’ character or role in the show. What we do know is that “Raising Kanan” is the only Power spinoff that is set to take place in the past.

This series joins a new roll out of Power related spinoffs including the “Power Book II: Ghost” starring Mary J. Blige and Method Man, the Larenz Tate-led “Power Book IV: Influence” and the now L.A.-based Tommy Egan (Joseph Sikora) driven “Power Book V: Force.”

I am looking forward to see how these spinoffs unfold, they’ve already got some heavy hitters to star in them.

Source: Baller Alert

