Buckeyes Get Big Win Over No. 7 Maryland

The No. 25 Ohio State Buckeyes grabbed a signature win against No. 7 Maryland Sunday afternoon 79-72 at Value City Arena.

The Buckeyes, who were in desperate need of another quality win as the season nears an end, knocked off a team ranked in the top 10 for the fourth time this season.

The others were Kentucky, North Carolina and Villanova. OSU is 4-3 against Top 25 opponents.

The Buckeyes knocked down eight threes in the first half and five players scored at least six points, led by Luther Muhammad with nine.

Muhammad finished the game with a season-high 22 points and was the primary defender on Maryland point guard Anthony Cowan Jr.

Kaleb Wesson joined him with 15 points and nine rebounds. Duane Washington Jr. scored 13 points, and Andre Wesson and C.J. Walker scored 12 points each.

The win moves the Buckeyes back to .500 in conference play and all but solidifies a spot in the NCAA Tournament. The Buckeyes travel to Nebraska Thursday.

