FedEx Appoints First Black CEO!!

Once upon a time, black women were deprived many basic rights. Not only was the color of our skin undervalued, but as women, we faced other hardships as well. But now, its safe to say, its hard to imagine living in the shadows any more. We have consistently broken barriers and elevated to new heights.

A black woman has made history, once again! Ramona Hood has been appointed as the first Black woman CEO of FedEx delivery service. And get this, she started with the company nearly 30 years ago as a receptionist. Talk about a come up story!!

Earlier this week, FedEx announced Hood as the company’s new CEO. She previously held the position of VP of operations, strategy, and planning. She’s been with the shipping company for 28 years to be exact; starting back in 1991 at age 19.

“I wasn’t thinking this was going to be my career, and I’d be here for 28 years,” said Hood. “I was a young mother. I wanted a job that had a stable shift that would allow me to do (college) courses as appropriate.”

Throughout her time with FedEx, Hood has worn many different hats and used her ambition and focus to climb the ladder.

As CEO, Hood is looking forward to shaking things up. She has said that she is interested in and open to listen to the ideas from the company’s employees, customers, and independent contractors. She has already implemented, “Ramona Roundtables,” which is an open forum used to bring employees together to discuss ways to make the company better.

“The next thing I’ll be doing is going out and spending time with customers and independent contractors,” Hood said. “I’m defining that as my ‘listen and learn tour.’” She plans on focusing on the needs of customers while “looking at things in ways we haven’t in the past.”

Source: Baller Alert

