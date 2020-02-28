‘The Real’ Co-Host Amanda Seales’ Bodacious Fro Is Making Our Black History Month!

As Black History Month is coming to a close, we’ve seen quite a bit of #Blackgirlmagic and our fellow Kings doing us proud. And while there continues to be so much controversy throughout Hollywood in regards to Black women being themselves, it’s always refreshing to see our Queens represent loudly and proudly.

And with representation in mind, the one and only Amada Seales just gave us another reason to stan. Newly minted as The Real’s fifth co-host, the star has been serving a bold hair look that we can’t help but swoon over. The look you may ask?

A big, bodacious blonde afro!

Now, we’ve all heard of the backlash many Black women in Hollywood deal with due to expressing themselves via their hairstyles, fashion and pretty much just being themselves. And instead of falling in line with white standards of beauty, sistas’ in the industry are staying true who they are, which is why Seales’ hair is so important.

We recently sat down with Seales to talk about her Black power lewk, the tea behind styling her fro and why our government needs to pass a federal CROWN Act.

HelloBeautiful: So, what prompted this Afro, sis? We love it!

Amanda Seales: I was growing weary of putting so much product in my hair every day and wanted to come up with more styles using my natural hair. When I came in that morning, with my hair in an Afro, and I looked in the mirror in my dressing room it hit me that we had found our way, and this was how I wanted to be seen.

HB: As a Black woman, how has this style empowered you?

AS: I’ve been wearing ponytails and braids and extensions every day on the show and that’s been cool but when I saw the fro it was the first look that felt 100% authentically me. As women who are on TV every day speaking from our personal POVs, authenticity is key and it made me feel even more grounded in my purpose for being at, The Real.

