Will The NBA Have Games With No Fans?? Because of The Coronavirus?

Lately, the coronavirus has shut down everything and with more cases on the rise it doesn’t look like the trend of canceling events is going to stop any time soon. Recently one of the biggest events in the country that has been coming to Columbus for the past 3 decades was canceled “The Arnold Sports Classic” was canceled because of the coronavirus, well it was canceled all the way because the athletes were able to come and compete but no fans or family could come in to watch. Crazy right? well, that’s what the NBA is having conversations about now the possibility of playing games with no fans in attendance. Full story Click Here

