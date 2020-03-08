Everybody Screams For ICE CREAM!! Blizzards offered for $0.80 in honor of Dairy Queen’s 80th birthday

I can’t lie I never knew how old Dairy Queen was, did you? All I ever knew is that for as long as I’ve been alive there has been a Dairy Queen and to be honest, up until maybe ten years ago Dairy Queen was really the only all ice cream fast food joint in the hood and I mean all hood across America. And to find out that one of the best treats that they make is now only eighty-cent until March 15th me and my daughters are about to be Oreo Blizzard out! As soon as I get done typing this story I’m going to get a Blizzard. Full Story Click Here

Also On Power 107.5: