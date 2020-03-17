Lil Uzi Vert Hits Billboard Hot 100 Milestone!

Lil Uzi said you better put some respect on his name! The rapper recently dropped a new album, Eternal Atake, and every single song has made its way to the Billboard Hot 100!

Not only did all 18 of his songs make it on the Billboard charts, 3 of them debuted in the Top 10!! This is a big achievement for any artist and Uzi now joins the likes of Drake, J.Cole and Lil Wayne, becoming the 4th artist EVER to earn three simultaneous top 10 debuts.

Eternal Atake debuted at No. 1 out the gate with 288,000 album-equivalent units, which surpassed first week results for his 2017 album Luv Is Rage 2.

Big Uzi also dropped a deluxe version of Eternal Atake, called LUV vs. the World 2, which is really the sequel to his third mixtape Lil Uzi Vert vs. the World. Uzi definitely went hard as the project has 14 whole additional tracks and really could have been a stand-alone project itself. Fellow rappers Young Thug and Future are featured to name a few.

Source: Complex

