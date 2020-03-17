City Of Columbus Suspends In-Person Bill Payments During COVID-19 Crisis!

The state of Ohio is in a state if emergency since the threat of spreading the Coronavirus has us all at risk. In efforts to counteract the threat many different businesses, schools, official offices and more have shut down operations for the time being. The city of Columbus is trying to do all it can to assist in the fight of this deadly virus.

As of Tuesday, Columbus city will put a halt to accepting in-person bill payments and issuing permits until further notice. Again, another decision to ensure we prevent and attempt to slow the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus.

Instead of paying in person, residents are encouraged to consider using the following methods to pay bills:

Drop boxes at 111 Front Street or in front of the Public Utilities Complex along Twin Rivers Drive at 910 Dublin Road

Pay Online

Pay by phone to the customer service center from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. by calling 614-645-8276

Western Union

Pay By Mail

The changes will affect services at the Department of Public Utilities, Building and Zoning Services, Recreation and Parks, and Department of Public Service at 111 Front Street, and the Coleman Government Center and Jerry Hammond Building at 1111 East Broad Street.

Source: NBC4i

