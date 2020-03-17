If you live in the state of Pennsylvania and you like to drink, we hope you got a stash at home because all Pennsylvania liquor stores have been ordered to close.

According to HeraldMailMedia.com, the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board announced the closure of all Fine Wine & Good Spirits stores and licensee service centers. The closures won’t go into effect until Tuesday at 9 p.m. There are no reported cases of the coronavirus in that area.

The liquor control board also announced that sales at www.finewineandgoodspirits.com ceased as of Monday at 5 p.m. to allow phase-down operations at its Montgomery County fulfillment center.

Pennsylvania Liquor Stores Close Indefinitely was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

Written By: Divine Martino Posted 8 hours ago

