College admissions testing has been canceled or postponed. The April 4 ACT test has been rescheduled for June 13 while the May 2 SAT has been canceled.

According to 10tv.com, the groups that give both the ACT and SAT tests announced Monday that they’re putting off the next nationwide examinations. Spokeswoman Jaslee Carayol, said, “The SAT was administered last Saturday, but a number of sites that were scheduled to host the exam canceled plans, some leaving students in the lurch at the last minute. The College Board said it’s also canceling the March 28 makeup date for those who missed Saturday’s tests. The College Board couldn’t immediately say on Monday how many students took the SAT Saturday or how many sites were shuttered.”

The situation could lead more schools to scrap requirements that students take the tests. Although application deadlines have already passed for most schools, a few with rolling admissions or who are struggling to fill their freshman class are already waiving test requirements for current seniors.

For more info, click here.

ACT/SAT Testing Postponed was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

Written By: Divine Martino Posted 10 hours ago

Also On Power 107.5: