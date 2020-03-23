Essential businesses that will be open during the shelter-in-place

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine put a stay-at-home order on the entire state due to the continuous spread of COVID-19.
The stay-at-home or shelter-in-place will take effect Monday night at 11:59 pm, until April 6th. This will be enforced by law enforcement.
Essential businesses are allowed to remain open during this order.
Essential businesses include the following:
- Health Care/ Public Health – hospitals, dentists, pharmacies, etc.
- Food and Agriculture – groceries stores, restaurants (carry-out and delivery only)
- Energy- electric companies, petroleum companies, and gas stations
- Water and Waste – companies that work to maintain drinking water
- Transportation and logistics – truck drivers, postal and shipping
- Public works – plumbers, electricians, exterminators, sanitation workers, tech support/customer service and broadcast
