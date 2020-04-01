ESPN Moves up Jordan Documentary…. April 19th!!

One of the most talked-about and highly anticipated documentaries slated to come out this year is “The Last Dance” a 10-part documentary series focused on Micheal Jordan’s last season with the Chicago Bulls. ESPN has been teasing this documentary since last year and it was supposed to air in June but due to the COVID-19 pandemic and with all of the country practicing social distancing and staying at home many had been calling out for ESPN to move up the highly anticipated documentary. Even NBA superstar Lebron James took to Twitter to ask ESPN to move up “The Last Dance” and ESPN listened, so now on April 19th through May 17th us sports fans will have something to look forward to on Sunday nights. Full Story Click Here 14 photos