WATCH:: DaBaby’s New Short Film Featuring B.Simone!

Looks like the self-proclaimed “Manifest Queen,” B.Simone, is most certainly getting things she asked for! When it comes to Mr.Kirk, better known as, DaBaby, let’s just say B.Simone been crushing on the boy. She even dressed up ass his “wife” for Halloween. She had us all going with a viral post that had the two awfully close, fueling dating rumors.

Well, they do say it pays to be persistent, and in this case, it paid off. DaBaby features B.Simone in his new video “Find My Way!” The video is more of a short film, giving off old school Bonnie and Clyde vibes. And the photos definitely was a genius marketing plan.

“Witnesses say they were seen driving southbound in an orange convertible,” a news anchor says in the video. “Police authorities have asked if anyone has any information to please call—and to be aware the couple are armed and extremely fucking dangerous.”

The film pulls us in with an internal monologue from DaBaby, lovingly calling his granny to tell him he loves her. He then cocks his gun, pulls down his mask, and the song kicks in with the pair aggressively robbing a store.

Check out the video for “Find My Way” below!

