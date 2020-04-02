Super Producers Mannie Fresh & Scott Storch Battle on IG Live

Last night on IG Live Super Producers Mannie Fresh and Scott Storch had a beat battle where they drop track after track that they produced over the years and allowed the fans to pick the winner. Many of the people watching gave the nod to Storch who’s worked with so many different people while Mannie’s track although they were classics they were mainly from the south. Below is the list of tracks both producers battled with check out the list and let us know who you think won the battle

Lil Wayne – Go Dj vs The Watcher 2 – Jay-Z ft Dr.Dre Ha-Juvenile vs Gimme That- Chris Brown ft. Lil Wayne Project Chick – Cash Money Millionaires vs Baby Boy – Beyonce ft. Sean Paul I Need a Hot Girl- Hot Boyz vs Lighters Up – Lil Kim Bling Bling – B.G. vs Make it Rain – Fat Joe ft Lil Wayne Shine – Lil Wayne vs Let me Blow Your Mind- Eve ft. Gwen Stefani Mahogany – Lil Wayne vs You Got me – The Roots ft. Erykah Badu Some autotune song vs Just a Lil' Bit – 50 Cent Top Back – T.I. vs Break Your Neck – Busta Rhymes Real Big – Mannie Fresh vs Cry me a River – Justin Timberlake Get Your Roll On- Big Tymers vs Naughty Girl – Beyonce And Then What – Young Jezzy vs Down Below – Roddy Rich The Block is Hot – Mannie Fresh vs U Make me Wanna -Jadakiss ft. Mariah Cary Ghetto Children – Juvenile vs Run it – Chris Brown Big Things Poppin – T.I. vs Candy Shop – 50 Cent ft. Olivia Loud Pipes -Lil Wayne vs Me, Myself, and I – Beyonce Way of Life – Lil Wayne vs Family Affair – Mary J. Blige I'm Ready – Lil Wayne vs Lean Back -Terror Squad Still Fly – Big Tymers vs Let me Love You – Mario Back That Ass up vs Still Dre – Dr. Dre ft Snoop Dogg