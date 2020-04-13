CLOSE
Coronavirus
HomeCoronavirus

8 Tips from People Who Are Used to Working from Home

Self Isolating and Social Distancing during the COVID-19 Virus Outbreak on Monday 23 March 2020

Source: WENN/Avalon / WENN

Most Americans are still adjusting to this ‘work from home thing.’ It’s a new way of life for now and could take some getting used to if you’re used to leaving the house for work daily. A new survey talked to over 3,000 people who worked from home before the crisis hit.  Here are eight pieces of advice they had for newbies .

Working From Home

Source: ioneDigital/HelloBeautiful / iONEDigital

According to YouGov, here are tips from people that were already working from home before the pandemic hit.

1.  Don’t forget to take breaks.  It was the most common piece of advice they gave.

 

2.  Develop a routine.  Don’t just drift through every day without a plan.

 

Tired Black businessman sleeping near laptop

Source: Peter Dressel / Getty

3.  Create a home office space.  It doesn’t have to be a separate room.  Even your kitchen table is better than working from bed.

 

 

4.  Get up and move around.  Don’t stay on your computer when you take breaks.  Give your eyes a rest, and your muscles a chance to stretch.

Self Isolating and Social Distancing during the COVID-19 Virus Outbreak on Monday 23 March 2020

Source: WENN/Avalon / WENN

 

5.  Set clear boundaries between work and play.  Do your best to separate your free time from your work hours.  Meaning specific start and end times.

 

6.  Don’t watch TV.  A lot of people in the survey said it’s important to avoid distractions.

Self Isolating and Social Distancing during the COVID-19 Virus Outbreak on Monday 23 March 2020

Source: WENN/Avalon / WENN

7.  Get dressed.  It’s hard to get in the right mindset if you’re always in pajamas.

 

8.  Keep in touch with co-workers.  Take time to call and email people, even if it’s just to say hi and catch up.

 

For more tips on working from home. click here.

 

8 Tips from People Who Are Used to Working from Home  was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

Also On Power 107.5:
St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
Latest
Close