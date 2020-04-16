K-Shine VS Nu Jerzey Twork Set To Battle On Instagram Live

The two big names in battle rap plan to put on a show for fans on IG live.

Another big battle will be going down on Instagram Live. This time it’s NWX members K-Shine versus new member Nu Jerzey Twork.

Yall asked for it now Witness the most electrifying battle ever @zipemup_kshine vs @nujerzeytwork_ …. THIS BATTLE CAN ONLY BE VIEWED LIVE ON INSTAGRAM AND WILL NOT BE RELEASED ON YOUTUBE …. YOU DONT WANT TO MISS THIS … GO TO @twork_shine and follow the steps in the bio pic.twitter.com/IBLmDDKn62 — Kay-Shine (@_kay_shine) April 16, 2020

The two battlers made the announcement on Twitter. Even though the battle is on IG it is not “free.” What I mean is that to be able to watch the battle on live you will have to pay $20. Here are the details:

Follow @twork_shine On Instagram

CashApp $20 To $TworkvsShine

DM Proof Of Payment To Shine Or Twork

Once you complete these steps you are set. However, just like when John John Da Don and DNA did their IG live battle, don’t be surprise when the battle lands on YouTube after it is done. Now if you want to support the battlers be my guess. But if you like me and need to hold on to your coins during this pandemic, you can see if free as well. Trust!

