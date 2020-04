Actor, rapper, and business man Romeo Miller invited Leah Henry to his live and she QUICKLY turned it into the Lemonade stand! If you’re wondering what he’s looking for in a woman, Leah got the scoop! Are you Romeo’s Juliet? Find out on the quarantine Lemonade stand Live!

Written By: Leah Henry Posted 22 hours ago

