Q&A W/ Saynt LA – Calls Out Chess, JC, Franchise & Announces Next Battle

The youngin talks about loyalty to KOTD, battle rap politics, and who he wants to smoke.

Saynt LA has been said to be the next superstar not just for King of the Dot (KOTD) but in battle rap period. The youngin has made his name battle big names like Geechi Gotti, B Magic and is working to start battling on other leagues.

Saynt goes in depth about how he will always stay loyal to KOTD and Organik but he is in talks to see other opportunities with other leagues. If it all works out, he wants to smoke with Chess, Franchise, JC, and even Loaded Lux.

His optimism and confidence is one thing many fans have noticed about the young bull. We talk more about battle rap, how he been surviving the quarantine, and accidentally drops his next opponent.

