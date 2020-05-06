Polaris Fashion Place Reopening May 12th!!

Shoppers can look forward to slowly getting back to some good old retail therapy. Polaris Fashion Place plans to reopen May 12th.

The mall has been shutdown almost two months due to COVID-19. Governor Mike DeWine has given the green light for retail establishments to reopen beginning May 12th.

Polaris Fashion Place intends to implement new rules to accommodate the “new normal” created by the coronavirus pandemic.

Consumers must abide by the following:

Practice social distancing and stay at least 6 feet from other people

Covering your mouth and nose with a cloth face cover is recommended

Do not gather in groups

Adhere to each individual tenant’s COVID-19 policies

Adhere to all federal, state and local regulations, recommendations and mandates regarding COVID-19

There have also been hand sanitizer dispensers installed at busy areas throughout the mall.

“We are inspired by the resilience of our community and look forward to safely welcoming back our guests, said Tamra Bower, General Manager at Polaris Fashion Place. “We will continue to work with local, state and federal agencies to do all we can in order to contribute to the containment, treatment, and prevention of COVID-19.”

Certain stores will not be open when the mall returns for business.

