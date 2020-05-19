Magic Johnson Provides $100 Million For Loans To Help Minority-Owned Businesses

The living legend himself, Magic Johnson, has tapped in to his giving heart to make sure he does his part to help Americans recover from our COVID crisis. Johnson is focusing on assisting minorities and women-owned businesses that have suffered due to the coronavirus pandemic. He has pledged $100 million through his insurance company to ensure small business owners can bounce back.

In an interview with Good Morning America, Magic shared that his company is teaming up with a non-bank lender that specializes in financing minority business!

“My company EquiTrust we put up a $100 million for these fantastic companies that were not a part of the loan system, the stimulus package that went out and they couldn’t get loans. So, we have to make sure that they stay in business, and also keep their employees, which is really important,” Magic stated.

Despite his long time celebrity, Magic really understands how this pandemic has negatively impacted the under dogs. He hopes his assistance will help keep smaller businesses alive and able to ride out this viral wave. He also wants them to be able to recover, once to COVID smoke clears.

Magic Johnson isn’t the only celeb, using their status to help the underserved but he is certainly coming through in a big way!

Check out his GMA interview below!

Source: The Shade Room

