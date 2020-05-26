4 Minneapolis Officers Fired After Death Of George Floyd!

George Floyd, an African American man, had his life taken at the hands of Minneapolis police officers Monday evening. A viral video of the incident has been shared all across social media, sparking immediate anger and frustration.

As of now, 4 Minneapolis police officers have been fired over their involvement in the death of George Floyd. Floyd was handcuffed and held down on his stomach by 3 of the officers, with one relentlessly pressing down on his neck with his knee until his body was lifeless. Even after the victim passed, the officer never removed his knee from his neck until medics finally arrived on scene.

Floyd made it well known he could not breath, as well as, the witnesses on scene, who also begged for mercy for the victim.

Prior to officers savagely apprehending George Floyd, they were responding to an alleged forgery in progress. Once the victim was located, officers claim he “physically resisted” after being asked to get out of the car he was found in. The video does not capture what led up to the arrest or what police described as the man resisting arrest. The video evidence is hard to watch. And it may not detail the entire event, however it is clear the officers used brute force and killed this man in broad daylight, right in front of witnesses and onlookers. In response to the widespread condemnation of the officers behavior, they have been “separated from employment,” thanks to orders from Police Chief Medaria Arradondo. The murder of George Floyd has gotten nationwide attention and the Mayor of Minneapolis, Jacob Frey, says he is completely behind Arradondo’s decision to fire the officers.

“I support your decisions, one hundred percent. It is the right decision for our city. The right decision for our community, it is the right decision for the Minneapolis Police Department,” Frey stated. He offered his condolences to Floyd’s family. Frey also added, “what we saw was horrible, completely and utterly messed up. For five minutes, we watched as a white officer pressed his knee to the neck of a black man. When you hear someone calling for help, you are supposed to help. This officer failed in the most basic human sense. What happened on Chicago and 38th this last night is simply awful. It was traumatic and it serves as a clear reminder of just how far we have to go. Being black in America, should not be “a death sentence.” Civil rights attorney Ben Crump is representing the family of George Floyd. “We all watched the horrific death of George Floyd on video as witnesses begged the police officer to take him into the police car and get off his neck,” Crump said. “This abusive, excessive and inhumane use of force cost the life of a man who was being detained by the police for questioning about a non-violent charge.” According to The Police Officers Federation of Minneapolis, the officers are cooperating in the investigation that is underway.

“Now is not the time rush to (judgment) and immediately condemn our officers,” the statement said. “Officers’ actions and training protocol will be carefully examined after the officers have provided their statements.”

Frey says he understands the anger in the community but reminds potential protesters that “there is another danger out there right now which is Covid-19.” “We need to make sure that everyone that is protesting and that is voicing their opinion stays safe and their families are protected as well,” he said. “So please, practice safe distancing, please use a mask.” Minnesota Governor Tim Walz tweeted Tuesday, “The lack of humanity in this disturbing video is sickening. We will get answers and seek justice.” The murder of George Floyd is all to familiar to the devastating loss of Eric Garner in 2014, who repeated to officers, “I can’t breathe,” numerous times after being chocked, similar to Floyd. The officers involved were wearing active body cameras at the time of the incident. The FBI is investigating along with the Minnesota Department of Public Safety Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.

Also On Power 107.5: