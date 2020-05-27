Amy Cooper’s Life “Destroyed” After Lying To Cops On Innocent Black Man

GOOD!

Many people’s first response to seeing the backlash and consequences Amy Cooper is facing.

Cooper, a white woman, went viral Tuesday morning after a video went viral showing her violating Central Park’s rule stating “all dogs must be on a leash.” When Christian Cooper (no relation), a black man, asked her to follow the rule and put her dog back on the leash. Amy began to shout back at Christian and demanded that he “put his phone down.” When he refused Amy threaten the man and said “I’m going to tell them there’s an African American man threatening my life.”

Oh, when Karens take a walk with their dogs off leash in the famous Bramble in NY’s Central Park, where it is clearly posted on signs that dogs MUST be leashed at all times, and someone like my brother (an avid birder) politely asks her to put her dog on the leash. pic.twitter.com/3YnzuATsDm — Melody Cooper (@melodyMcooper) May 25, 2020

Christian told CNN that he began recording the woman when he saw her dog run around without a leash. After the dispute he posted the video on his Facebook page.

Since the video has gone viral, Amy has been fired from her job and the world has called her out for her racist ways. However, she tried her best to prove she wasn’t racist by releasing a statement.

I’m not a racist. I did not mean to harm that man in any way,” she said, adding that she didn’t “mean no harm,” to the African American community.

Amy tells CNN that her “entire life is being destroyed right now.” She lost her job and her dog was taken away from her (lol).

“I think I was just scared,” Amy said. “When you’re alone in the Ramble, you don’t know what’s happening. It’s not excusable, it’s not defensible.”

Let’s be totally clear, Christian was not aggressive and was calm when asking politely if Amy can put her dog on the leash. SHE WAS THE AGGRESSOR! The only threat that was made was her white privilege.

