Protestors Gather Again In Columbus, City Declares Emergency

Crowds gather again Friday night to protest police brutality and the recent murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis, MN.

Thursday night peaceful protest turned violent as some riot and looted local businesses and broke into the Ohio Statehouse.

On Friday, groups of protest remained peaceful but some turned violent. Those showcasing aggression were met with pepper spray after protestors threw objects at officers.

The city declared an emergency in the downtown area for a second-day in-a-row. With the emergency declared, anyone that does not leave the area is subjected to be removed regardless of their reason for being there.

According to NBC4i, around 10:45 pm on Friday protestors started throwing objects at police on the Short North. Columbus Police say so far five people have been arrested.

Source: NBC4i