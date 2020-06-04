Kelis Rocks A Raised Fist In Her Bold New Hair Do

If you’re down with the revolution, put your fist in the air. Kelis is showing her solidarity with the #BlackLivesMatter movement in her own creative way. The Boss singer and chef is sporting a new do that features a red, green and black fist in the back of her blonde cut.

She captioned the elegant image, “Red for my peoples blood that was spilled. Black we are the people. Green for the land that is ours. I my people.”

Kelis’ stylish statement comes at the height of protests around the nation in the wake of George Floyd’s death.

The Grammy nominated singer recently called out the music industry for being hypocrites and sharing their support for the Black community while robbing Black artists. She shared a post from Josh Kun that read,

“If the music industry wants to support Black lives, labels and platforms can start with amending contracts, distributing royalties, diversifying boardrooms and retroactively paying back all the Black artists, and their families, they have built their empires on.”

Kelis isn’t the only celebrity using her platform to call out other influencers and industries for their hypocritical behavior. Jackie Aina recently joined Uoma Beauty in challenging big brands to reveal the number of women of color in executive positions at their company. The 72 hour #PullUpAndShutUp challenge was created to expose racial inequality in professional settings.

Countless amounts of celebrities have taken to the front lines of the protests to march with the people. See them, here.

