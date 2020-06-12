Nike To Honor Juneteenth As Paid Company Holiday

The murder of George Floyd has created a major shift our nation. Protests across the country have lawmakers and business owners alike ensuring they are fully invested in making diversity and inclusion a big priority.

Sneaker giant, Nike has announced that Juneteenth, a holiday that commemorates the end of slavery in the United States, will now be recognized as a paid company holiday.

CEO John Donahoe said in a statement to his staff stating, “As many of you may know, next Friday, June 19, is Juneteenth, a day commemorating the end of slavery in the U.S. Starting this year and going forward, Nike will recognize Juneteenth as an annual paid holiday in the U.S,” he wrote.

Donahoe went on to say honoring this holiday is an “important opportunity to better commemorate and celebrate Black history and culture.”

Nike also plans to offer educational and learning opportunities that speak to racial inequality.

“Education can play an important role in the fight against systemic racism and bigotry. So from June 19 to July 4, we will offer programming and learning opportunities available to all employees on topics specific to racial inequality.”

Nike hopes to educate employees and allow a space to learn how to gain a better perspective.

“Our expectation is that each of us use this time to continue to educate ourselves and challenge our perspectives and learn. I know that is what I intend to do.”

The CEO is also implementing “representation goals,” that will hold him and the leadership accountable, in order to ensure Black, Latinx, and women have a voice at Nike.

Other companies, like Twitter and Square, also declared Juneteenth a national holiday.

Change is happening right before our eyes, hopefully worldwide we can work together to truly end the toxic system of racism towards all cultures and backgrounds.

