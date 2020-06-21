D.L. Hughley Tests Positive For COVID-19 After Passing Out On Stage!

The famous comedian every one loves to hate found himself in a scary situation at a recent comedy show.

D.L Hughley passed out on stage during a comedy set in Nashville, Tennessee. The incident was caught on camera by an attendant of the performance.

In the video you see D.L. slightly slump over a bit before completely passing out. Thankfully, it seems security may have been on hand as a man helped to catch him before he fell. And more help arrived to quickly get D.L off stage.

D.L. recovered and hopped on social media to assure everyone that he was okay. He later made a video to fully address the status of his health, detailing he tested positive for COVID-19 after being asymtomatic prior to this episode. D.L. thanks fans and friends for their well wishes and concern and says he will be quarantined for the next two weeks in hopes of fighting off the virus.

Catch the video below:

Source: The Shade Room

