Rock Hall Pulls The Plug on Live Induction Ceremony for 2020 Honorees

After being postponed from May 2 to Nov. 7, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and Museum in Cleveland has decided to 86 its annual induction ceremony event and concert.
The festivities have been wiped out due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It will be replaced on Nov. 7 by an “exclusive special honoring this year’s inductees” that will air on HBO and its streaming service HBO Max.
Here is the tweet from the Rock Hall on the cancellation:
The museum’s foundation has also a statement on the changes for this year’s inductees.
From WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland:
“To protect the health and safety of our Inductees, their families, crews and our attendees, we’ve made the decision that the scheduled live event is not possible,” John Sykes, Chairman of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation, said in a release. “Together with HBO and executive producer Joel Gallen, we will still create an exciting program honoring our 2020 inductees, by telling the stories of their incredible contributions to music and impact on a generation of artists that followed them.”
This year’s event and festivities was supposed to be in Cleveland, but there is a silver lining.
The Land will get another chance to shine with the 2021 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony, which is going to be held in fall of that year.
As for the Class of 2020, they include Whitney Houston, The Notorious B.I.G., Nine Inch Nails, The Doobie Brothers, Depeche Mode, and T-Rex.
