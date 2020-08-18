Lil Kim Talks About Squashing Beef WIth Drake, Beyonce, Cardi B & More

Lil Kim gives love and support to the new class of female rappers and just wants to enjoy life.

Fat Joe had his sister Lil Kim on his Instagram Live show “The Fat Joe Show.” The two did a lot of reminiscing of the past, talked about how she is an icon and current views on the game.

Lil Kim opens up about how she never had an issue with Beyonce calling herself the “Queen B.”

“I don’t see anything wrong with that,” said Kim. “she is a queen. Her name starts with a B. My name starts with a B. So she is the Queen B.”

Fat Joe also credited her for giving ladies like Nicki Minaj, Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion, and others the blueprint of being a power female rapper. From her iconic pose for her “Hardcore” album to giving women the power to free sexually free on the beat. She did that!

Check out the full video below: