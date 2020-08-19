Akon Ask People Why Are They Mad At Tekashi “He Didn’t Snitch On You”

One take away from an hour-long Instagram Live with Mysonne as Akon stands strong on working with the hip hop rat.

At this point, anybody is wasting their breath if you think you can persuade Akon to stop workink with the op aka Tekashi 6ix9ine. Mysonne was the latest to try to sit down with the rapper turned philanthropist on Instagram Live.

Mysonne told Akon he respected him but realizes they don’t live under the same code. Akon tried to explain that even though he does follow “street code” that Tekashi should get a pass for snitching because “he didn’t believe in street code.”

Honey, you can’t make this up. Check it out for yourself below!

Source: CeCeOnAir