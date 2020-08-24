Breonna Taylor Illustrated For Vanity Fair’s September Issue Wearing Plus-Size Brand Jibri

It has officially been five months (164 days to be exact) since Breonna Taylor was killed by Louisville police. Since her death, there has been an outpouring of efforts made to have justice served for the then 26-year-old EMT who her mother says, “had her head on straight and was a very decent person. She didn’t deserve this. She wasn’t that type of person.”

Vanity Fair recently released the cover of it’s September issue which features a beautiful illustration of slain Louisville EMT Breonna Taylor. The illustration which was created by artist, Amy Sherald beautifully depicts Breonna wearing a design by plus-size Indie brand Jibri. The cover is visual perfection for the special project entitled “The Great Fire” by guest editor, Ta-Nehisi Coates. In the issue, Breonna’s mother Tamika Palmer shares the details surrounding her daughter’s murder and intimate truths about her family from her mother’s childhood to Breonna’s death.

It’s the meld of magical blackness for me! The strength that Breonna’s mother Tamika Palmer continue to exhibit while grieving her daughter and fighting for justice that will begin the healing process for so many. The way that Ta-Neshisi Coates so brilliantly put this moment in history into words. The grace and beauty that the illustration of Breonna offers on the cover when you consider the person those who loved her most say she was. Oh and from a fashion perspective, there is no attire more fitting for a curvy girl than Jibri.

Jibri is a brand created specifically for the “fashion-conscious curvy woman” according to its designer and creator Jasmine Elder. JIBRI designs have been worn by many singers & starlets including Tamela Mann, Tasha Cobbs, Kiera Sheard, Jill Scott, Toccara, Amber Riley, Gabourey Sidibe & Lonnie Love. The brand that I often refer to as the Gucci of plus-size fashion has been seen in Lucky, Marie Claire, Cosmopolitan, People Style, Essence, InStyle Magazine, Hello Beautiful, and now the cover of Vanity Fair.

This morning, I had the pleasure of hopping on a call with the Atlanta based designer, Jasmine to discuss how she felt about having Breonna illustrated in her “Bat Sleeved Maxi Dress.” As a black businesswoman being recognized in a publication such as Vanity Fair is an honor all its own but Jasmine stated that “As a black mother and creative I feel so amazingly honored to have been asked to participate in this moment.” She continued by saying, “though her life was stolen, she stands in power here. We will continue to say her name. We will fight until Jonathan Mattingly, Brett Hankison, and Myles Cosgrove are arrested, prosecuted, and found guilty of murder.”

JIBRI has created a standard that celebrates plus-size women by creating fashion that is bold, colorful, and unique yet classy and fun. As a plus-size woman, it is one of my favorite brands because it speaks directly to my style and it challenges who society says women with curves are.

