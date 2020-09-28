CLOSE
Cardi B: “My DMs Are Flooded” Following Divorce Announcement

Cardi B reportedly went live on OnlyFans and said that her DMs are flooded following her Offset divorce announcement. Fredo Bang isn’t the only person to shooting his shot at the rapper following her announcement that she and Offest were getting a divorce. Apparently, her inbox is overflowing with people trying to become her next husband.

She also shared that she doesn’t plan on dating anytime soon, saying that she could “rebirth” herself if she wants to and “could date any man I want.” She added, “My DMs are flooded,” and that she doesn’t want to date because she’s “so focused on my business that it’s crazy.”

Jalen Rose Yells Out "Arrest The Cop That Murdered Breonna Taylor" On Air

[caption id="attachment_910407" align="alignnone" width="450"] Source: Judy Eddy/WENN.com / WENN[/caption] Jalen Rose deserves the biggest piece of whatever he wants to eat after standing tall in the trenches for Breonna Taylor during ESPN's broadcast of the Boston Celtics and Miami Heat playoff game. Ahead of the Eastern Conference Finals contest that has the Heat up three games to one, Rose mentioned in the ESPN pre-game show that players are contending with the news of Taylor after none of the officers were charged with murder, and just one getting off with the lesser charge of wanton endangerment. However, it was during the half-time show that Rose turned up the pressure, yelling out, "It'd also be a great day to arrest the cop that murdered Breonna Taylor" after his co-host praised Heat rookie Tyler Herro for absolutely smoking the Celtics. As a result, Rose, a former NBA star and one of the more outspoken analysts in the game, saw his name trending for good reason on Twitter. Fans are also noticing the crispness of Rose's hairline as well, which got some props as well. We've got those reactions below. -- Photo: WENN

Cardi B: “My DMs Are Flooded” Following Divorce Announcement  was originally published on wiznation.com

