In todays Hip-Hop Spot, Headkrack reports on what TDE President Terrence “Punch” Henderson responds to the loud rumors that have been rumbling online that Kendrick Lamar is leaving to start his own venture.
In other hip-hop news, Drake surprises a young fan who is in the hospital battling a rare cancer & it looks like after their recent success, McDonalds launches another major collaboration!
SZA Reportedly Hits Unfollow After Drake Confirms They Dated, Twitter Suspicous of Age Gap
Hip-Hop Spot: Top Dawg Entertainment President Responds To Kendrick Lamar Rumors [VIDEO] was originally published on themorninghustle.com