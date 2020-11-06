Daily Dose of Dope from Micah Dixon

There was a post I came across on the shade room instagram that caught my eye.I definitely received what the message had to say and it stated this:

” I no longer force things, what flows, flows, what crashes, crashes, I trust God”

That message stuck with me because in life so many of us try to make something or someone out to be for us. When it fact that person of thing may not be for us. We have to remember that our life is aligned the way it is suppose to be, if we are walking in out purpose then that alignment will be a lot easier to follow and keep on track.

Take that message for what it is an make your life a lot easier.

Courtesy of theshaderoom