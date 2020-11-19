New Stay-At-Home Orders To Begin Friday!!!

Columbus and Franklin County Implementing New Stay-At-Home Order

Dr. Mysheika W. Roberts, the Health Commissioner for the City of Columbus and Joe Mazzola, the Health Commissioner for Franklin County Public Health have advised all residents to stay home due to the “rapid rise of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in the city and county”.

Starting Friday, November 20th at 6 p.m. residents are advised only to leave home for work, school or essential needs, such as, medical care, the grocery store or pharmacy.

According to reports, Columbus and Franklin County are experiencing an increase of COVID-19 cases from a seven day average of 143 as of October 1st to 742 on November 15th. We also have the highest number of hospitalizations in the region!

Under the new stay-at-home order, central Ohio residents are strongly urged to:

Avoid traveling in and out of state

Avoid having guests in their homes during the holiday season

Limit meetings and social gatherings to 10 (indoor and outdoor)

Shelter in place upon exhibiting any signs/symptoms of COVID (including fever, cough, shortness of breath, congestion or runny nose, sore throat, loss of taste or smell, body aches, or unusual fatigue)

Work from home if possible

Suspend and discontinue extracurricular activities

For residents who have been formally diagnosed with COVID-19 by lab test, it is imperative to isolate for 10 days from the date of symptoms or test collection. Also, stay away from others in your home with a designated “sick area or room” if possible.

For those identified to have come in contact with diagnosed individuals, you must quarantine for 14 days from the date of last contact.

According to the Health Commissioners, it is more important than ever to adhere to the guidelines from officials on how to slow and stop the spread of the COVID-19 disease.

This new stay-at-home order is kicking off right on the heels of Governor Mike DeWine’s 10 p.m. curfew order, which takes effect Thursday, November 19th. Residents are encouraged to adhere to all advisories.

The stay-at-home order will remain until December 18th, 2020.

Source: Columbus Public Health, Franklin County Public Health

