Ohio State Cancels Football Game at Illinois

The news first broke about Ryan Day testing positive the day after Thanksgiving, with news about players' positive test later in the day. No official word of how many players have tested positive and who exactly they are. The BIG 10 states that if any team's positivity rate goes above 7.5% a game must be canceled. Players must quarantine for 21 days. Ryan Day will have to have at least 10 days of isolation. "The health, safety, and well-being of our student-athlete is our main concern, and our decisions on their welfare will continue to be guided by our medical staff." – Director of Athletics Gene Smith RELATED STORY: OSU Football Coach Ryan Day Tests Positive For COVID-19

This is the second Buckeye game this season to be canceled due to COVID-19. The Buckeyes missed a game earlier in November when Maryland canceled due to several positive COVID tests within their organization. The Buckeyes must play six games to be eligible to play in the Big 10 title championship. Due to the shortened season, Ohio State cannot miss another game in order to stay eligible for the championship. Ohio State’s next game will be against that Michigan State on Saturday, December 5th.

