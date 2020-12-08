Mulatto Gives Back for the Holidays!

The season of giving is here, and some celebrity redoing just that. I love the holidays because it brings people together or at least its suppose to. Shoutout to Mulatto who is doing her share of give back as her and her crew cashed out on families at a local Wal Mart where she lives in GA.

Many families are in need, more now than ever with a pandemic going on. So that was big of the young artist to do that. I love to see it, it makes e a fan of Big Latto even more.

Do you have any plans on giving back this holiday season?