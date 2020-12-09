Joe Biden Plan to Administer 100 Million Vaccine his First 100 Days in Office

Okay so our President Elect Joe Biden is looking to combat the virus head to head. I mean come on, America needs to do something about this COVID-19 pandemic.

Since March 2020, the lives of Americans changed drastically when the country shut down to help slow the spread of the coronavirus. With 15.2 million cases and 286k people who has passed away we have to take the necessary steps to ensure the safety of our people.

President Elect Joe Biden is looking to administer 100 million vaccines his first 100 days in office.

He also said that the will be “one of the hardest and most costly operational challenges without proper funding from Congress and the cooperation of the American People”

Will you be taking the COVID-19 Vaccine?

Courtesy of NBCNews