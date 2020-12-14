Are You Going to Get the Vaccine?

The FDA has approved Pfizer/BiIOnTech Vaccine, with 17 votes from a crew of randomly selected members.

Today the first shipment of Vaccines should be arriving in every state. Over the weekend UPS, FedEx, and Boyle transportation trucks rolled out from Michigan with about 6.4 million doses of the vaccination.

With there being over 16 million cases reported of the virus in America, its going to be hard to get everyone vaccinated. This virus has also caused 300,000 death just here in the Unites States. Everyone is going to get a vaccination card, although scientist are not sure that a vaccination will prevent someone from giving the virus to someone else.

People in America are skeptic about this drug, with a few red flags coming into play. What are the side effects? How were scientist able to develop a vaccine so fast? Will it work?

Offset is joining the chorus of celebrities with doubts about the COVID-19 vaccine.

“I don’t trust it though,” Set said, after being asked by TMZ if he planned to get the treatment now that the first doses of the vaccine are on their way.

WILL YOU BE GETTING THE VACCINE?