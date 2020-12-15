Snowstorm is on its way to the East Coast

This is the time of the year where we see most of the snow on the ground in time for the holiday season.

Columbus has already been hit with one snowstorm, where the snow didn’t last for long. It came and went and Im sure some fans of the state are looking to have a white Christmas.

We may be getting just that a snowstorm is making its way from the mid-Atlantic to the east coast. Some states may be getting up to a foot of snow.

The Weather Service in New York City said there “is a decent potential for much of the area to see more than 8 inches of snow.”

Accuweather.com did want hat strong winds will accompany the snow, some areas may receive rain and sleet that will reduce their snowfall, and temperatures will drop to around 20 degrees.

Stay warm my friends!