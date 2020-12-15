Cleveland Indians to Change Their Name

This decision comes right after the Washington Football team decided to drop their name because of its history. The term Redskins was and still is a racial slur, and the franchise thought it best to move forward without the word in their name.

Now the Clevelands Baseball Team are following suit and ditching the term Indians in their name.

The moniker has long been criticized as racist, according to the Nytimes.com. There people spoke on this just last Sunday, the steps on dropping the name are not clear. While there isn idea what Cleveland will be going with next, they may have to keep their uniforms for this upcoming season while moving towards this new decision.

The Chief Wahoo logo has been with the team for some time, but fans have praised the move, while Donald Trump stated this to be cancel culture.

“Our organization fully recognizes our team name is among the most visible ways in which we connect with the community,” the team’s July statement said.