NBA Postpones Games Due To COVID-19
Posted 19 hours ago
Unfortunately, without the bubble, things aren’t working out as well as everyone would like. Despite the NBA’s Health and Safety protocols, players are still testing positive for COVID, pushing the league to cancel more games. Tonight’s game between Dallas Mavericks-New Orleans Pelicans has been pushed back as well as the Boston Celtics-Chicago Bulls game that was scheduled for tomorrow. Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Dallas didn’t have the eligible eight players available for this evening. The team’s facility was shut down on Sunday in the wake fo the issues regarding coronavirus.


Happy birthday to the Queen of Hip Hop Soul, Mary J Blige 👑— I Came to See Otis (@Fleshfire) January 11, 2021
MJB vibes ALL DAY
...also, this instrumental forever #MaryJMonday pic.twitter.com/pvSNlpKeBa


Happy 50th Birthday to the iconic Queen Of Hip-Hop Soul Mary J. Blige🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/FkfEmmsvtI— madlib fan acct (@TheRealAntonioA) January 11, 2021


Happy 50th Birthday to the Queen of Hip-Hop Soul, @maryjblige. 👑— Rated R&B (@RatedRnB) January 11, 2021
What are your top 7 favorite songs by MJB? pic.twitter.com/yMxhTRouny


good morning mary j blige stans pic.twitter.com/tu2UIV7KBD— mamaguevo (@issolatedd) January 11, 2021


Happy 50th birthday to groundbreaking singer, fashionista, actress and entrepreneur Mary J. Blige! 🌹 pic.twitter.com/ofHIpxvRY4— Girls United (@EssenceGU) January 11, 2021


Happy Birthday to the incomparable Mary J. Blige.— 🚨 Don't Alert The Stans 🚨 (@datspod) January 11, 2021
The imperial Queen of Hip-Hop Soul turns 50 today.
Let us know your favourite song/album from Mary!#RespectingLegends pic.twitter.com/XI4l9HKqC9


Jan. 11/1971 - Singer & actress Mary J. Blige is born. pic.twitter.com/TfPGkxMbGE— Today In History (@TodayThatWas) January 11, 2021


She's... Just... FINE! @MaryJBlige turns 50 today, and chiiiillleee I am ready for the biopic! pic.twitter.com/ZT9cUUiQFa— Strong Black Lead (@strongblacklead) January 11, 2021


Screaming a huge HAPPY BIRTHDAY to the legendary @maryjblige! 🎊— The Source Magazine (@TheSource) January 11, 2021
The Queen of Hip-Hop Soul turns 50 today! 🤯🙌 pic.twitter.com/8IWbICK2C4


Happy 50th birthday to the queen of Hip Hop Soul, Mary J. Blige.— Old Head Energy (@Cheamane) January 11, 2021
Her music has touched so many people over the years & she's now transitioning seamlessly into her second career as an actress with a prominent role on Power Book II : Ghost.
Favorite Mary songs? pic.twitter.com/tp4eFLfjJw


Celebs turning 50 this year, Black Girls Rock edition 🖤✨— Nicole Jackson (@nicoledawnj) January 11, 2021
First up - on Jan 11th and 15th, respectively - fellow Caps, Mary J. Blige and Regina King 😍
Happy Birthday Mary!
(And it doesn’t crack either.. 💁🏽♀️) pic.twitter.com/GzP1k0w74o


Happy 50th birthday to @maryjblige! 🎂 What's your favorite Mary J album? pic.twitter.com/KvI6GQWZG5— xoNecole (@xonecole) January 11, 2021


Celebrating Mary J. Blige #BOTD January 11, 1971⭐️ pic.twitter.com/bjFK0sJi5l— ✨⭐️Nostalgia⭐️✨ (@Dear_Lonely_) January 11, 2021


It's Mary J Blige day. The greatest auntie of all time is 50. 🥳🥳🥳 pic.twitter.com/MCnOLzXODG— Mantoa Mofokeng (@NthabiWabi) January 10, 2021


Happy 50th birthday to the Queen of Hip-Hop Soul, Mary J. Blige! I hope you doing a little extra dance today to celebrate! pic.twitter.com/AA6BVIv4fI— . (@hosthetics) January 11, 2021
[caption id="attachment_939305" align="alignnone" width="600"] Source: Derrick Salters/WENN.com / WENN[/caption] Mary J. Blige is rightfully one of the most celebrated musicians of her era and has taken her talents to the screen as well in recent times. The incomparable "Queen of Hip Hop Soul" turns 50 today (Jan. 11) and fans on Twitter are celebrating the legendary singer and actress. Mary Jane Blige was born in 1971 in the Bronx, living for a short while in Savannah, Ga. before settling in with her family in the Schlobohm Housing Projects in Yonkers, N.Y. While still a teenager, Blige got her big break as a recording artist after signing with Andre Harrell's Uptown Records and became a backup singer for rapper Father MC. Blige's time with Uptown Records put her in close connection with Sean "Puff Daddy" Combs, who served as the executive producer for her classic 1992 debut, What's The 411? The album, a mix of soulful and familiar samples with Blige's powerful vocals standing out in front, Blige earned her honorific title as the Queen of Hip Hop Soul while continuing to add to that legacy with the excellent followup, 1994's My Life. During this period, Blige, who has endured physical abuse and other issues as a child, was embroiled in a turbulent relationship with Jodeci singer K-Ci Hailey, and the pain translated into some of Blige's most celebrated works. However, Blige took ownership of her art and career direction with her third album, Share My World, her first project without Diddy's involvement. Over the course of her still ongoing career, Blige has released 13 studio albums, two live albums, and over 80 singles. Combining her worldwide sales, Blige has sold over 80 million records, making her one of the most popular songstresses to ever live. Currently, Blige is also starring in Starz's hit series, Power Book II: Ghost as the wife of a top gangster, and she'll be playing the role of Dinah Washington in the upcoming Aretha Franklin biopic, Respect. Happy birthday to Mary J. Blige. Keep scrolling to see the reactions from Twitter. -- Photo: WENN
