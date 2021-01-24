WATCH:: Footage Of Kanye West Yelling At Chance The Rapper!

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Kanye West is no stranger to controversy. After the tragic loss of his mother Donda West back in 2007, it seems like Ye has never been able to truly come to terms with it.

Footage was recently released by the ever messy, Dame Dash, showing Ye yelling at fellow Chicago creative, Chance The Rapper. The footage is apparently for an upcoming documentary on West’s album dedicated and named after his mother, Donda.

In the video, it appears to be a studio session in progress and we later see the rapper-producer-fashion designer-politician screaming at Chance. To set the scene a bit, the clip comes from a Wyoming session recorded last summer amid one of Kanye’s mental breakdowns. If you recall, Ye had a pretty rough and emotional summer and shared some very personal and revealing feelings with the world via Twitter.

Apparently, Chance flew in to Wyoming to check on Ye’s well being. He watched things unfold on social media and decided to come to his friends aid. Unfortunately, he caught a bit of the rage himself in doing so.

In the video, you see Kanye speaking passionately to Chance, and moments later, things take a change and Ye lashes out. “Sit your ass down and listen to the album or leave,” he screams at Chance.

Dame Dash says, “Chance, honestly, because of what he was reading, he came through just to check Kanye. You know, again, Kanye deals with his issues at all times. They got into it, but they worked it out. At the end of the day, Chance was there just to be a friend.”

By the end of the video, the fellas appear to let bygones be bygones.

Chance has yet to respond to the video, however, he made sure to like a few tweets regarding the situation.

One tweet read, “Chance flew to Wyoming to talk to Kanye like an adult but ye had so much built up emotion post rally and kriss jung un rant that he was not in the right mind State.”

“Apparently chance wasn’t there to work on the album but just to talk to kanye, and kanye being in an extremely manic episode didn’t take it lightly,” the other tweet states.

Source: XXL

Also On Power 107.5: