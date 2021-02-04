Floyd Mayweather Wants To Fight 50 Cent!

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Looks like Money Mayweather wants all the smoke with long time frienemy 50 Cent!

Celebrity boxing matches have officially become a thing and seems like everyone wants a piece of the ring lights. Recently, rapper and entrepreneur, 50 Cent, called out his favorite on again-off again friend, Floyd Mayweather to a match. However, 50 claims the weight difference between the two may be an issue.

“I’d fight Floyd,” he said. “I don’t think I could make weight though. … Or he’d just have to let me not get down to 150. I tried I looked like a homeless person. I could make it down to probably, like 180,” 50 said during a radio interview.

Welp, Floyd has spoken. He responded to 50’s challenge via Instagram and claimed a few other matches he is taking on as well. “I also heard that 50 cent would fight me but claims I’m too small. If he wants to lace up at the end of the year, we can do an exhibition then,” Floyd said. “I don’t care about weight class with any of these guys.”

Mayweather is already scheduled to fight Logan Paul. The bout was supposed to take place later this month but has been pushed back. He also plans to take on Jake Paul in April. After those match ups happen, Floyd is more than happy to battle with 50. But Fif will have to agree that every cent of the prize money goes to the winner according to his terms.

50 Cent appears to back pedal after seeing Floyd accept his challenge. He got on the gram talking mess, as in true 50 fashion.

Will these two top dogs finally meet to battle it out in the ring? After all, it is for charity, right?! Only time will tell.

Source: Complex

Also On Power 107.5: