Nick Cannon Tests Positive for COVID-19!

Nick Cannon is one man that is constantly being tested. Whether it be his career, relationships, or personal health, he seems to always be in battle mode with something.

Recently, we reported that Cannon will be making his return to syndicated radio after a hiatus sparked from some not so kosher commentary. Despite all that drama, Nick has kept busy with gigs like hosting The Masked Singer.

Now, Nick has tested positive for COVID-19 according to Variety.

As per protocol, Nick will have to quarantine which means he will be off work for a bit. But as the Hollywood saying goes, the show must go on. To fill in Nicks bedazzled shoes, Fox has called on Niecy Nash to hold it down in his absence.

Production for Season 5 of The Masked Singer starts today, so Nick’s diagnosis couldn’t have worse timing. However, Nick is reportedly getting the appropriate rest and distance from others to have a full and speedy recovery.

Not only is Cannon planning to return to his syndicated radio show, Cannon’s Class, but FOX recently announced that the network is moving ahead with plans air his new daytime talk show later this year. The show, titled Nick Cannon, was originally going to come out last fall.

Get well soon Nick!

Source: Complex

