Black Man Indicted On Hate Crime Charges For Singling Out ‘Light-Skinned Women’ To Attack

A Black man accused of attacking women on the subway in New York City was hit with hate crime charges because prosecutors say he specifically targeted “light-skinned women.”
Khari Covington is facing 52 criminal counts for allegedly attacking seven women based on the color of the skin. If convicted, the 29-year-old Brooklyn man could be sentenced to life in prison, according to the Brooklyn District Attorney’s Office.
“This defendant’s alleged violent and unprovoked attacks endangered the women he targeted and caused widespread fear in the community,” Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez said in a statement released Wednesday. “I am committed to prosecuting all hate crimes where victims, including as alleged in this case, are targeted because of their gender, skin color or race.”
Covington told investigators he targeted the women because they are light-skinned, the DA’s office said.
At least five of the attacks happened at the Morgan Avenue L subway station in the East Williamsburg neighborhood of Brooklyn and the other two were nearby. All seven took place between Aug. 5, 2020, and Jan. 4, including two within 24 hours. Covington was arrested on Jan. 5.
BREAKING: Khari Covington Charged With Hate Crimes in Attacks on Women at Brooklyn Subway Station https://t.co/FWugmchlrP pic.twitter.com/CKV0BS97K7
— Myles Miller (@MylesMill) January 6, 2021
Covington’s charges include second-degree burglary as a hate crime, second-degree strangulation as a hate crime, third-degree assault as a hate crime and third-degree menacing as a hate crime. He was being held on $150,000 bail.
A woman who said Covington attacked her described her experience to NBC New York.
“He came out of nowhere, he started punching me,” Bianca Fortis said. “He hit my face, my chest, my shoulder.”
A separate woman who said she was attacked at the Morgan Street subway station described a similar encounter with Covington.
“He was coming down behind me, and he must have — from the angle and from what I’ve gathered — kicked me in the side of the face and head from behind,” Elizabeth Wakefield said. “My immediate thought after it happened to me was, I really hope this doesn’t happen again to somebody else.”
Former Oklahoma Christian University Recruiter Defends Sorting Students By Skin Color and Hair Texture
Twitter Rips YG For 'Light-Skinned Pretty Girls' Comment At Nipsey Hussle's Memorial
Too Light Skinned? Colorism Debate Reignites Over 'Black-Ish' Creator's New '#blackAF' TV Show
Too Light Skinned? Colorism Debate Reignites Over 'Black-Ish' Creator's New '#blackAF' TV Show
1.
1 of 12
That #blackAF show is already giving me the worst performative blackness vibes!!! And I prefer Kenya Barris BEHIND the camera anyway pic.twitter.com/PcSKqjbrT0— Misselayneous (@misselayneous_b) April 16, 2020
2.
2 of 12
I’m gonna give #blackAF a chance I’m sure it will be funny but I still think it’s odd that one of the main characters has been white passing her whole career but this is suppose to be #blackAF pic.twitter.com/wqAf7cdGr4— onmyphoneduh (@realityshowran1) April 17, 2020
3.
3 of 12
This is black twitter with #blackAF rn LMAO pic.twitter.com/Kl0ZRIM0HB— kay 💌 watching penthouse S2 (@PLANETHOSEOK) April 17, 2020
4.
4 of 12
#blackAF is on Netflix but it's really #LightskinAF pic.twitter.com/OnzR3rDyxC— Mr.Gemini♊ (@RonnieThaGreat) April 17, 2020
5.
5 of 12
we aren’t saying that light skinned ppl aren’t black. we are saying that they have a very different experience of blackness, but theirs is the only one we keep seeing #blackAF— a l l a n t é 🏳️🌈☯️ (@allantefante) April 17, 2020
6.
6 of 12
The gag is black-ish, grown-ish, mixed-ish, and #blackAF are the same show. I’m still waiting on actual representation of ACTUAL black folks. I’m disgusted and annoyed. pic.twitter.com/ojkvbuMpsF— Dawn Lee (@DawnL_Writes) April 17, 2020
7.
7 of 12
#blackAF starring Rachel Dolezal basically pic.twitter.com/IZZ0dTAJZO— Space Jam wasn't a good movie 👽 (@RJ_Orlando12) April 17, 2020
8.
8 of 12
So I was enjoying the first episode of #blackAF on @netflix but umm ain’t nothing Black AF about black kids even thinking of or fixing their mouths to call their black dad a dick. TF 🤔😒🤦🏾♀️😂— Pereta.Jay (@thatgyrljay) April 17, 2020
9.
9 of 12
Rashida Jones has played a white woman her entire career and now is starring in a show called Black AF. Ok. Whatever y’all say. #blackAF pic.twitter.com/O4yw4n1tTg— KC (@kcbgbrother) April 17, 2020
10.
10 of 12
#blackAF is supposed to be an “unapologetically black” show but all im seeing is performative blackness and a cast full of lightskin ppl 🤥— joanna’s struggle tweets (@dumbdotcomm) April 17, 2020
11.
11 of 12
I’ve started watching #blackAF and...yeah idk.— Café au Lait (@Blaqq_Widoww) April 17, 2020
12.
12 of 12
since y’all hate it stop watching it and giving them views & support 😍#blackAF— sudani summers (@theesudani) April 17, 2020
