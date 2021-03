LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Ciara has done it again! The “Body Party” singer decided to jump in on Cardi B’s “Up” challenge and went OFF!

Check it out below:

Whew, Ci Ci did not come to play !

Ciara Shares ‘Up’ Challenge And It’s FIRRRRE was originally published on kysdc.com

Also On Power 107.5: