Traffic Closure: 70/71 Split Downtown Will Be Closed this Weekend

According to NBC4i, The Downtown Split on Interstate 70/71 will be closed the weekend of March 6-7, the Ohio Department of Transportation announced.

The Split, on the south side of Downtown between I-71 and State Route 315, will close at 11 p.m. Friday for beam installation on a bridge that will eventually provide access to eastbound I-70 from Fulton Street as part of a reconfiguration of that stretch of the freeway.

Traffic on I-70 will have to detour around the closure using I-670 and I-71. Traffic on I-71 will need to use 315 and I-670 to go around the closure.

The highways are slated to open by 5am Monday March 8th

 

