CLOSE
Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

Royal Racism Is Nothing New: Meghan Markle’s ‘Dark’ Claim Spotlights Racist History Of Buckingham Palace

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

Oprah With Meghan And Harry: A CBS Primetime Special

Source: Handout / Getty

To be sure, Meghan Markle‘s disclosure that the Royal Family was concerned about how “dark” her baby would be is sad, unfortunate, disgusting and, yes, very racist. Those reprehensible comments contributed to a desire to kill herself, she confessed to Oprah Winfrey in a widely-marketed primetime interview that aired Sunday night.

Markle, alongside her husband, Prince Harry, explained to Winfrey in uncomfortable detail why they took steps to separate themselves from the Royal Kingdom. The Duchess of Sussex, who is biracial with a Black mother, said before she gave birth to her son Archie, the Royal Family had “concerns and conversations as how dark his skin might be when he’s born.”

While much of the other topics discussed with Oprah — she and Herry were not adequately supported by the Royals; Prince Charles, Harry’s father, stopped taking his calls; the British media — were indeed eye-opening revelations, the mainstream media decided to collectively clamor over what was called a “shocking” allegation of, gasp, racism in Buckingham Palace!

Oprah With Meghan And Harry: A CBS Primetime Special

Source: Handout / Getty

But, of course, to any amateur student of history, it is beyond common knowledge that racism in the Royal Family is nothing new. In fact, it’s the antithesis of new, dating back centuries when the United Kingdom colonized — that’s a nice word for raped, pillaged and enslaved — entire African nations, not to mention the West Indies, for starters, in order to generate the wealth they still benefit off to this very day.

The Queen of England ruled harshly and facilitated the theft of precious natural resources like gold, ivory and rubber at the expense of its native inhabitants, adversely affecting multiple generations of African ancestors.

A survey from last summer found that two-thirds of Black Britons said the UK had failed to adequately confront its racist history, double the number of white Brits who participated in the poll.

Aside from what the media has already documented for years as anti-Black racism wielded against Markle in present-day society, there are also the lesser-known instances, like when Princess Michael of Kent — she’s married to the Queen’s first cousin — wore a racist, Aunt Jemima/blackface-esque brooch to a lunch date with Markle. That was in 2017, before Markle and Harry got married.

Oprah With Meghan And Harry: A CBS Primetime Special

Source: Handout / Getty

Things have only gotten worse for her since then, thus the couple’s separation from the Royal Family.

Again, this isn’t to minimize the experience of Markle, who should be commended for coming forward and airing the Royals’ dirty laundry to make more people aware of the racism, hate and misogynoir she was forced to endure. She rightfully distinguished to Winfrey the difference between “Rude and racist,” reinforcing the fact to viewers that they “are not the same.”

After Oprah’s special Sunday night, we no longer need to imagine what Markle went through as a biracial woman whose mother is Black by marrying into the Royal Family.

But, again, Royal racism is nothing new, and until steps are taken to change British society, it will continue to thrive unchecked while mainstream media continues pretending to be shocked.

SEE ALSO:

Tyler Perry Lets Prince Harry And Meghan Move Into His Mega Mansion

Meghan Markle’s Miscarriage Draws Attention To Pregnancy Loss Among Black Women

The Duke And Duchess Of Sussex Visit Canada House

Meghan Markle And Prince Harry's Critics Cry White Tears After 'Independence' Announcement

8 photos Launch gallery

Meghan Markle And Prince Harry's Critics Cry White Tears After 'Independence' Announcement

Continue reading Meghan Markle And Prince Harry’s Critics Cry White Tears After ‘Independence’ Announcement

Meghan Markle And Prince Harry's Critics Cry White Tears After 'Independence' Announcement

[caption id="attachment_3898764" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Samir Hussein / Getty[/caption] Ever since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, announced that they would "step back as senior members" of Britain's royal family, the response has been polarizing. While some folks were happy Meghan would be distancing herself from the scope of the racist U.K. media, other naysayers were crying white tears about the transition. Prince Harry and Meghan made their announcement on Wednesday via an Instagram post. "After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution," the post read. "We intend to step back as 'senior' members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen." Harry and Meghan, who was born in Los Angeles and lived in Canada for a couple of years while starring in the TV drama "Suits," will no longer live full-time in the U.K. Instead, they said they will split their time between the United Kingdom and North America. "This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity," they wrote. "We look forward to sharing the full details of this exciting next step in due course, as we continue to collaborate with Her Majesty The Queen, The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge and all relevant parties." Buckingham Palace also released a statement saying "these are complicated issues that will take time to work through." Despite the measured announcement, certain fanatics — e.g. White people loyal to the crown — nearly had a meltdown about the Duke and Duchess' decision. Piers Morgan, in particular, had some harsh words for the two. He tweeted on Wednesday, "The Queen must FIRE Their Royal Hustlers: Deluded Meghan and Harry should be stripped of their titles before this pair of grasping, selfish, scheming Kardashian-wannabes bring down the Monarchy." https://twitter.com/piersmorgan/status/1215216218644385793?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1215216218644385793&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fionenewsone.wordpress.com%2Fwp-admin%2Fpost-new.php%3Fpost_type%3Dmedia_playlist   Many people are worried that Prince Harry and Meghan will continue to live a privileged life via taxpayers and the royals' money. But again, if you read their announcement, the two said they plan on sharing the "full details of this exciting next step in due course, as we continue to collaborate with Her Majesty The Queen, The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge and all relevant parties." The two have kept people updated to a degree by launching a website, SussexRoyal.com, detailing some of their plans. For example, they intend to keep the Frogmore Cottage gifted to them and owned by Queen Elizabeth II as their official U.K. residence. The two will also no longer participate in the Royal Rota system, which allows the U.K. print and broadcast outlets exclusive access to the royal family's official engagements. The two further stated that they would continue their royal patronages of multiple charities based in the U.K. while also working to mold their own Sussex Royal charity around "community action" and "progressive change." The Duke and Duchess also reiterated that they will be "members of the Royal Family with financial independence" which should "enable them to continue to carry out their duties for Her Majesty The Queen, while having the future financial autonomy to work externally." The two will no longer take money from the Sovereign Grant, which is the annual funding of the monarchy that they say covered 5% of their official office expenses. But despite this news, along with the racist coverage Meghan has received from the press and Meghan's own confession that the spotlight has been very difficult, many white tears have been flowing about the Duke and Dutchess' decision. Check out some of the most intense responses in the tweets below.

Royal Racism Is Nothing New: Meghan Markle’s ‘Dark’ Claim Spotlights Racist History Of Buckingham Palace  was originally published on newsone.com

St. Jude 2021
Videos
Latest
Close