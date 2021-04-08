Nike Suspends Contract with Deshaun Watson

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

The quarterback Deshaun Watson has been in hot water for the past couple of weeks with over 22 women, claiming some sort of sexual abuse from Watson. Now this could be true but it can also be a quick way to money from the girls.

As of now Watson is continuing his innocence, and moving forward with paving his innocence in the courts. According to CNBC Watson has lost out on a couple of different deals from jar partners, like Nike, Apple Beats by Dre, all this following one of the accusers speaking out publicly.

Nike said Wednesday it has suspended its endorsement of NFL star Deshaun Watson.

Apple’s Beats by Dre brand terminated its deal with Watson as well.

“We are deeply concerned by the disturbing allegations and have suspended Deshaun Watson. We will continue to closely monitor the situation,” Nike said in a statement.

The Houston quarterback is innocent until proven guilty.