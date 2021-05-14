Historic $10 Million Settlement For Andre Hill’s Police Killing In Columbus Is Called ‘The Right Thing’

The family of an unarmed Black man who was fatally shot within seconds of being seen by a white police officer will receive the largest settlement in the history of Columbus, Ohio.
Andre Hill‘s family will be paid $10 million by the city of Columbus, which has a notorious police department that’s been under heavy scrutiny following a spate of controversial killings of Black people in recent months. As part of the settlement, the city will rename a local gym after Hill that he used to frequent.
The Associated Press reported that Columbus officials acknowledged, “No amount of money will ever bring Andre Hill back to his family.”
The lawyers representing Hill’s family welcomed the settlement as a step toward receiving justice for the shooting.
“The Hill family and their legal team, attorneys Ben Crump, Richard W. Schulte, and Michael Wright, want to thank the City of Columbus and its leaders for doing the right thing,” a statement emailed to NewsOne read. “By agreeing to a financial resolution with the family and renaming the Brentnell Community Center Gymnasium after Andre Hill, now all those involved can begin to heal.”
Hill, 47, was shot in the early hours of Dec. 22 while emerging from a friend’s garage when since-fire Columbus Police Officer Adam Coy explicitly opened fire. Hill was only holding a cellphone at the time he was shot.
To add insult to literal injury, Coy — a 17-year veteran of the force — and another police officer failed to render first aid to Hill during the crucial minutes after the shooting. It took about 10 minutes before a different officer responding performed chest compressions on Hill.
Coy was fired nearly a week later after results from a preliminary autopsy revealed that Hill’s manner of death was a homicide. In February, he was arrested and indicted for murder, felonious assault and dereliction of duty for failure to inform his fellow officer that he felt threatened.
Coy’s indictment followed the fatal police shooting of Casey Goodson Jr., who was shot in the back in Columbus on Dec. 4 when cops purportedly mistook the sandwiches he was holding for a gun. Goodson was shot by officers who were investigating another incident as he entered his grandmother’s home.
Both shootings prompted the now-former Columbus police chief to get demoted last week.
In additional evidence of how out of control the Columbus Police Department is, a police officer shot and killed a Black teenager named Ma’Khia Bryant on the same day that Derek Chauvin was found guilty of murdering George Floyd.
This is America.
SEE ALSO:
Life Sentence Over Weed Conviction Upheld Is For ‘Habitual Offender’ In Mississippi
Jail Phone Records Reveal Ahmaud Arbery’s Accused Murderer Suggested Killing Him Was A ‘Good Deed’
110 Black Men And Boys Killed By Police
110 Black Men And Boys Killed By Police
1. Ashton Pinke, 271 of 110
2. Andrew Brown, 422 of 110
3. Matthew Williams, 353 of 110
4. Daunte Wright, 20Source:Twitter/@MeritLaw 4 of 110
5. Marvin D. Scott III, 26Source:GoFundMe 5 of 110
6. Kurt Reinhold, 42Source:Getty 6 of 110
7. McHale Rose, 197 of 110
8. Xzavier Hill, 18Source:Change.org 8 of 110
9. Frederick Cox, 18Source:Facebook/Tenicka Shannon 9 of 110
10. Patrick Warren Sr.Source:Patrick Warren Jr. 10 of 110
11. Carl Dorsey III, 3911 of 110
12. Dolal Idd, 23Source:GoFundMe 12 of 110
13. Andre' Hill, 4713 of 110
14. Joshua Feast14 of 110
15. Maurice GordonSource:Mercury LLC 15 of 110
16. Casey Goodson Jr.Source:Walton + Brown, LLP 16 of 110
17. Rodney ApplewhiteSource:Ben Crump 17 of 110
18. A.J. Crooms18 of 110
19. Sincere Pierce19 of 110
20. Walter Wallace Jr.20 of 110
21. Marcellis Stinnette, teen killed by police in Waukegan, IllinoisSource:Twitter 21 of 110
22. Jonathan Price22 of 110
23. Deon Kay23 of 110
24. Daniel Prude24 of 110
25. Damian Daniels25 of 110
26. Dijon Kizzee26 of 110
27. Trayford PellerinSource:GoFundMe 27 of 110
28. David McAtee28 of 110
29. Natosha “Tony” McDade29 of 110
30. George Floyd30 of 110
31. Yassin Mohamed31 of 110
32. Finan H. Berhe32 of 110
33. Sean ReedSource:Twitter 33 of 110
34. Steven Demarco TaylorSource:S. Lee Merritt 34 of 110
35. Ariane McCreeSource:The Herald/YouTube 35 of 110
36. Terrance Franklin36 of 110
37. Miles HallSource:KRON4 37 of 110
38. Darius TarverSource:S. Lee Merritt 38 of 110
39. William Green39 of 110
40. Samuel David Mallard, 1940 of 110
41. Kwame "KK" Jones, 17Source:facebook 41 of 110
42. De’von Bailey, 1942 of 110
43. Christopher Whitfield, 3143 of 110
44. Anthony Hill, 2644 of 110
45. De'Von Bailey, 1945 of 110
46. Eric Logan, 5446 of 110
47. Jamarion Robinson, 2647 of 110
48. Gregory Hill Jr., 3048 of 110
49. JaQuavion Slaton, 2049 of 110
50. Ryan Twyman, 2450 of 110
51. Brandon Webber, 2051 of 110
52. Jimmy Atchison, 2152 of 110
53. Willie McCoy, 2053 of 110
54. Emantic "EJ" Fitzgerald Bradford Jr., 2154 of 110
55. D’ettrick Griffin, 1855 of 110
56. Jemel Roberson, 26Source:false 56 of 110
57. DeAndre Ballard, 23Source:false 57 of 110
58. Botham Shem Jean, 26Source:false 58 of 110
59. Antwon Rose Jr., 17Source:false 59 of 110
60. Robert Lawrence White, 41Source:false 60 of 110
61. Anthony Lamar Smith, 24Source:Getty 61 of 110
62. Ramarley Graham, 18Source:Getty 62 of 110
63. Manuel Loggins Jr., 31Source:Getty 63 of 110
64. Trayvon Martin, 17Source:Getty 64 of 110
65. Wendell Allen, 20Source:Getty 65 of 110
66. Kendrec McDade, 19Source:Getty 66 of 110
67. Larry Jackson Jr., 32Source:Getty 67 of 110
68. Jonathan Ferrell, 24Source:Getty 68 of 110
69. Jordan Baker, 26Source:Getty 69 of 110
70. Victor White lll, 22Source:Getty 70 of 110
71. Dontre Hamilton, 31Source:Getty 71 of 110
72. Eric Garner, 43Source:Getty 72 of 110
73. John Crawford lll, 22Source:Getty 73 of 110
74. Michael Brown, 18Source:Getty 74 of 110
75. Ezell Ford, 25Source:Getty 75 of 110
76. Dante Parker, 36Source:Getty 76 of 110
77. Kajieme Powell, 25Source:Getty 77 of 110
78. Laquan McDonald, 17Source:Getty 78 of 110
79. Akai Gurley, 28Source:Getty 79 of 110
80. Tamir Rice, 12Source:Getty 80 of 110
81. Rumain Brisbon, 34Source:Getty 81 of 110
82. Jerame Reid, 36Source:Getty 82 of 110
83. Charly Keunang, 43Source:Getty 83 of 110
84. Tony Robinson, 19Source:Getty 84 of 110
85. Walter Scott, 50Source:Getty 85 of 110
86. Freddie Gray, 25Source:Getty 86 of 110
87. Brendon Glenn, 29Source:Getty 87 of 110
88. Samuel DuBose, 43Source:Getty 88 of 110
89. Christian Taylor, 19Source:Getty 89 of 110
90. Jamar Clark, 24Source:Getty 90 of 110
91. Mario Woods, 26Source:Getty 91 of 110
92. Quintonio LeGrier, 19Source:Getty 92 of 110
93. Gregory Gunn, 58Source:Getty 93 of 110
94. Akiel Denkins, 24Source:Getty 94 of 110
95. Alton Sterling, 37Source:Getty 95 of 110
96. Philando Castile, 32Source:Getty 96 of 110
97. Terrence Sterling, 31Source:Getty 97 of 110
98. Terence Crutcher, 40Source:Getty 98 of 110
99. Keith Lamont Scott, 43Source:Getty 99 of 110
100. Alfred Olango, 38Source:Getty 100 of 110
101. Jordan Edwards, 15Source:Getty 101 of 110
102. Stephon Clark, 22Source:false 102 of 110
103. Danny Ray Thomas, 34Source:false 103 of 110
104. DeJuan Guillory, 27Source:false 104 of 110
105. Patrick Harmon, 50105 of 110
106. Jonathan Hart, 21106 of 110
107. Maurice Granton, 24107 of 110
108. Julius Johnson, 23108 of 110
109. Jamee Johnson, 22Source:S. Lee Merritt 109 of 110
110. Michael Dean, 28Source:S. Lee Merritt 110 of 110
Historic $10 Million Settlement For Andre Hill’s Police Killing In Columbus Is Called ‘The Right Thing’ was originally published on newsone.com